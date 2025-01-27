President Aliyev congratulates Lukashenko on re-election as Belarusian president

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev made a phone call to his Belarusian counterpart Aleksandr Lukashenko on Monday.

The head of state congratulated Aleksandr Lukashenko on his re-election as President of Belarus and wished him success in his duties, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC. President Lukashenko expressed gratitude to President Aliyev for the attention and congratulations.During the telephone call, the two leaders reaffirmed their confidence in the continued development of friendship and partnership between Azerbaijan and Belarus and exchanged views on the prospects for bilateral cooperation.

News.Az