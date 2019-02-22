President Aliyev congratulates Sultan of Brunei

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Haji Hassanal Bolkiah, Sultan of Brunei Darussalam.

“On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my sincerest congratulations to you and through you to all your people on the occasion of the national day of your country,” Ilham Aliyev said in his letter.

“I believe that relations between Azerbaijan and Brunei Darussalam will continue to develop in an atmosphere of friendship and cooperation to the benefit of our peoples. On this joyful day, I wish you the best of health and happiness and the friendly people of Brunei lasting peace and prosperity.”

News.Az

