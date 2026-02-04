President Aliyev: For six months, we have been living in peace and learning to live in peace - VIDEO

Ilham Aliyev spoke at the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity ceremony, News.Az reports:

"We were at war for over 30 years. And now, for six months, we have been living in peace and learning to live in peace."

News.Az