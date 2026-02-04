Yandex metrika counter

President Aliyev: For six months, we have been living in peace and learning to live in peace - VIDEO

Photo: AZERTAC

Ilham Aliyev spoke at the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity ceremony, News.Az reports:

"We were at war for over 30 years. And now, for six months, we have been living in peace and learning to live in peace."


News.Az 

By Aysel Mammadzada

honor Patriotic War martyrs

