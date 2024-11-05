President Aliyev: Global environmental problems ‘serious threat’ to existence and future of humanity

+ ↺ − 16 px

Climate change, atmospheric and environmental pollution, droughts and desertification, biodiversity loss, water scarcity, food shortages, and other global environmental problems facing the world today pose a serious threat to the existence and future of humanity, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in his address to the participants of the Global Summit of Religious Leaders under the slogan “World Religions for a Green Planet.”

“Addressing the climate crisis and issues of environmental security requires the cooperation of world states and the unification of the international community’s efforts at all levels,” the head of state noted, News.Az reports.“I appreciate that influential religious leaders have gathered here for COP events, demonstrating their concern for the fate of our planet and their determination to contribute to the common cause in the spirit of inclusivity.”“The abundant spiritual resources of various faiths and beliefs can stimulate solutions to the existential problems brought about by climate change. Religious leaders worldwide can play a major role in addressing these challenges,” the Azerbaijani leader added.

