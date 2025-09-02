President Aliyev hails development of Azerbaijan-Vietnam relations

+ ↺ − 16 px

The level of development of Azerbaijani-Vietnamese relations based on good traditions is gratifying, President Ilham Aliyev said in his letter of congratulations to his Vietnamese counterpart Luong Cuong on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the country’s independence.

"The state visit of the General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam, Mr. To Lam, to Azerbaijan in May is of particular importance in terms of the development of our bilateral relations. The documents signed in a number of spheres as part of the visit, particularly the “Joint Statement on the Establishment of a Strategic Partnership between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Socialist Republic of Vietnam”, have elevated Azerbaijani-Vietnamese relations to a higher level,” the head of state said, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

In his message, President Ilham Aliyev extended heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to Luong Cuong and the friendly people of Vietnam on his own behalf and on behalf of the Azerbaijani people, noting: “Having undergone a remarkable development, today, Vietnam has made significant strides and successes in all areas.”

“Currently, there is a great potential for cooperation between our countries in the fields of economy, trade, culture, education, energy, transport and other areas. I would like to specially note our fruitful cooperation within international organizations based on mutual trust and support. We are determined to further develop our interstate relations built on solid foundations,” the head of state mentioned.

“I am confident that we will successfully continue our joint efforts to enhance relations between Azerbaijan and Vietnam, and to further expand our bilateral and multilateral cooperation in line with the interests of our friendly peoples,” President Ilham Aliyev added.

News.Az