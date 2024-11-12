President Aliyev highlights accusations made against Azerbaijan in his speech during COP29

+ ↺ − 16 px

In his speech at the opening ceremony of COP29, President Ilham Aliyev highlighted the accusations made against Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

The head of state said: “Two years ago, Azerbaijan and the European Commission signed a Declaration on strategic partnership in the field of energy. But it was not our idea. It was a proposal from the European Commission. The President of the European Commission came to Baku two years ago to sign this document with us. Because they needed our gas.”The head of state emphasized that right after Azerbaijan was elected as the host country of COP29, Azerbaijan became the target of a coordinated, well-orchestrated campaign of slander and blackmail.“Western fake news media, so-called independent NGOs, and some politicians seemed to be competing in spreading disinformation and false information about our country. To accuse us of having oil is the same as accusing us of having more than 250 sunny days a year in Baku,” he added.President Aliyev continued: “Unfortunately, double standards, the habit of lecturing other countries, and political hypocrisy have become a kind of modus operandi for some politicians, state-controlled NGOs, and fake news media in some Western countries,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the opening ceremony of the World Leaders Climate Action Summit at COP29 on November 12.“My last message is for those who, for almost one year, have been advocating for a boycott. They used all the tools in their possession to launch a campaign to boycott COP29 in Baku. I have bad news for them. We have 72,000 registered participants from 196 countries. Among them are 80 presidents, vice-presidents, and prime ministers. So, the world has gathered in Baku, and we say to the world: Welcome to Azerbaijan,” he added.

