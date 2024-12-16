President Aliyev highlights Azerbaijan’s substantial contributions to int’l interfaith, intercultural dialogue

+ ↺ − 16 px

On December 16, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, the Holy See's Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations.

Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher conveyed greetings from Pope Francis to the President of Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.President Ilham Aliyev expressed his gratitude for the greetings and asked the Archbishop to extend his regards to the Pope.Stating that Pope Francis last visited Azerbaijan in 2016, the head of state fondly recalled his meetings with the Pope during that visit, as well as during his 2020 trip to the Vatican. President Ilham Aliyev invited the Pope to visit Azerbaijan.Archbishop Gallagher highlighted that the primary purpose of his visit was to consecrate the land allocated for the construction of a Catholic church in honor of John Paul II. He expressed his deep gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for providing the land and supporting the project, describing it as a testament to the partnership between Azerbaijan and the Holy See. He added that this gesture has been warmly received by Azerbaijan’s Catholic community.President Ilham Aliyev expressed his satisfaction with the church’s construction and stated that Archbishop Gallagher’s visit and the land’s consecration demonstrate the importance of the Holy See’s relationship with the Catholic community in Azerbaijan. The head of state emphasized that the church would serve as a symbol of the strong bilateral ties.Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher praised the role of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and President Ilham Aliyev in fostering an environment of peace and harmony for all religious communities in Azerbaijan. He emphasized that showing such respect to representatives of different religions and denominations, and creating a harmonious environment, is one of the distinguishing features of Azerbaijan and its people.Highlighting Azerbaijan's traditions of multiculturalism, the head of state emphasized that representatives of various nations and denominations have always lived in peace, tranquility, and harmony within the country.Gallagher hailed the harmonious relations between members of Azerbaijan's Catholic community, government officials, and society, noting that this serves as a key factor enhancing Azerbaijan’s reputation. He highlighted effective meetings held during his visit to Azerbaijan.President Ilham Aliyev emphasized that these developments are a source of pride for Azerbaijan. He underlined the nation’s permanent commitment to multiculturalism and multi-ethnicity, describing this as a seamless blend of state policy and the traditional lifestyle of the Azerbaijani people. The President noted that the peaceful, friendly, and harmonious coexistence of different nationalities and religious communities in Azerbaijan strengthens the country and contributes significantly to stability and societal harmony.The President also highlighted Azerbaijan’s substantial contributions to international interfaith and intercultural dialogue. He recalled with satisfaction that the country regularly hosts global events dedicated to fostering cooperation and understanding among different cultures and faiths.Archbishop Gallagher extended his congratulations on the successful organization of COP29.President Ilham Aliyev noted that the global summit of religious leaders was held in the lead-up to COP29, during which an appeal was made to the international community regarding climate change. He stressed that Azerbaijan worked to build bridges among various stakeholders during COP29, noting that the negotiations conducted within the event framework achieved successful results.The meeting included discussions on regional issues.President Ilham Aliyev reaffirmed Azerbaijan’s commitment to promoting peace and stability in the South Caucasus region.The conversation also addressed the situation in the Middle East. President Ilham Aliyev reiterated Azerbaijan’s readiness to support the resolution of humanitarian challenges facing the Syrian people, in consultation with brotherly Türkiye, following the collapse of the Assad regime.At the conclusion of the meeting, Archbishop Gallagher presented President Ilham Aliyev with a keepsake.

News.Az