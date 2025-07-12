President Aliyev holds extended meeting with Syria’s transitional president

+ ↺ − 16 px

On July 12, Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, held an expanded meeting with Ahmad Al-Sharaa, Transitional President of the Syrian Arab Republic.

The head of state welcomed the Transitional President of Syria, News.Az reports citing AZERTAC.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Transitional President of Syria Ahmad Al-Sharaa posed for an official photograph.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed hope that Ahmad Al-Sharaa’s visit to Azerbaijan would significantly contribute to the development of bilateral relations.

He noted that due to the unfriendly policies of the previous Syrian government toward Azerbaijan, bilateral relations had experienced a period of stagnation. However, he emphasized that the establishment of the new government in Syria has opened significant prospects for the advancement of ties.

Recalling the visit of an Azerbaijani delegation including the Deputy Prime Minister and representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to Syria, President Ilham Aliyev highlighted that discussions during the visit focused on projects to enhance cooperation in various fields.

Transitional President of Syria Ahmad Al-Sharaa fondly recalled his meeting with President Ilham Aliyev during the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

He expressed gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for Azerbaijan’s brotherly support to Syria.

Ahmad Al-Sharaa noted with regret that the previous Syrian government had damaged relations with many countries, including Azerbaijan. He affirmed Syria’s interest in cooperating with Azerbaijan in political, economic, trade, cultural, humanitarian, and other areas.

Congratulating Azerbaijan on its successes and the liberation of its territories, the Transitional President noted that Azerbaijan faced challenges in the 1990s but overcame them admirably and is now experiencing development.

The meeting emphasized the importance of cooperation in the energy sector, particularly noting Syria’s current severe energy challenges. They highlighted that a project to export Azerbaijani gas to Syria via Türkiye would soon be implemented, contributing to Syria’s energy security. Azerbaijan’s capability to support the restoration of Syria’s energy sector was also underscored.

Ahmad Al-Sharaa emphasized the significance of Azerbaijan’s contribution to addressing Syria’s energy issues, noting its importance for the country’s development.

The discussion also revolved around cooperation in humanitarian, educational, and cultural fields, including the provision of scholarships for Syrian students in Azerbaijan and the restoration of cultural monuments.

Considering Azerbaijan’s experience in reconstruction and restoration in its liberated territories, they noted that Azerbaijan could contribute to Syria’s post-conflict reconstruction process.

Other issues of mutual interest were also discussed during the meeting.

