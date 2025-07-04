Yandex metrika counter

President Aliyev: Hosting ECO Summit in Khankendi, Karabakh, holds special significance

Hosting the 17th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) in Khankendi, Karabakh, holds special significance, said Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev during his speech at the summit.

Recalling that several major international events have already taken place in Azerbaijan’s territories liberated from Armenian occupation, the head of state noted: “I would like to highlight the Meeting of the ECO Council of Ministers held in Shusha in 2023, the first informal Summit of the Organization of Turkic States in 2024, and the trilateral Summit of the leaders of Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Pakistan in Lachin this May,” News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

President Ilham Aliyev emphasized that Azerbaijan has always actively participated in ECO's activities.
“Our relations with ECO member states are successfully developing,” he added.

honor Patriotic War martyrs

