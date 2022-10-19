President Aliyev: Implementation of Zangazur corridor project will turn region into important transport and trade hub

+ ↺ − 16 px

The implementation of the Zangazur corridor project will turn the region into an important transport and trade hub, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an appeal to the participants of the 2nd Azerbaijan International Exhibition “Restoration, Reconstruction and Development of Karabakh” ‒ “Rebuild Karabakh” and 27th Azerbaijan International Construction Exhibition, News.Az reports.

“The post-war reconstruction of the territories liberated from occupation, sustainable settlement there, as well as the transformation of this region into a developed corner of our country are among priority goals ahead of us,” the head of state said.

President Aliyev stressed that Azerbaijan has focused all its efforts on the successful realization of this supreme goal.

“Examples are being set in the direction of creating a safe life, building cities, towns and villages, establishing strategically important and comprehensive infrastructure, integrating the region into local and foreign value chains, as well as rehabilitating the environment in liberated territories. The implementation of the Zangazur corridor project will turn the region into an important transport and trade hub. In other words, the liberated territories are being rapidly restored, and our goals related to the Great Return are being successfully fulfilled,” he said.

The Azerbaijani leader emphasized that the restoration and reconstruction work underway in the liberated territories forms an important basis for cooperation with the leading businesses, for public and private partnerships, as well as for the stability and development in the region.

“On this basis, the “Rebuild Karabakh” exhibition, which has been organized for the second time and is rich in breakthrough ideas, innovative solutions and effective initiatives, will create a new model of a useful business environment.”

“I encourage leading businesses to take advantage of the opportunities generated by the exhibition and bring together all their efforts and creative ideas in support of the restoration of our territories,” the head of state added.

News.Az