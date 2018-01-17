President Aliyev inaugurates building of Baku distribution network - PHOTO

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Ilham Aliyev attended the opening of the administrative building of Baku distribution network of Azerishig OJSC in Baku's Khatai district.

He also inaugurated substations #220 and #120, “Yasamal 1” substation with a capacity of 110 kW, “Gobu” substation with a capacity 110 kW..

The head of state cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening.

Chairman of Azerishig OJSC Baba Rzayev informed the Azerbaijani president about the administrative building and substations.

News.Az

News.Az