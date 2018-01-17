Yandex metrika counter

President Aliyev inaugurates building of Baku distribution network - PHOTO

President Ilham Aliyev attended the opening of the administrative building of Baku distribution network of Azerishig OJSC in Baku's Khatai district.

He also inaugurated substations #220 and #120, “Yasamal 1” substation with a capacity of 110 kW, “Gobu” substation with a capacity 110 kW..

The head of state cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening.

Chairman of Azerishig OJSC Baba Rzayev informed the Azerbaijani president about the administrative building and substations.

