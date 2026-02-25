President Aliyev inspects reconstruction progress in Khojavend town

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, and their daughter Arzu Aliyeva reviewed the reconstruction progress in Khojavend town on February 25.

The head of state and the First Lady were briefed on ongoing developments in the town, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Khojavend town was occupied by Armenian forces in 1992 and was liberated by Azerbaijan’s Armed Forces during the anti-terror operation in September 2023. On October 15, 2023, President Ilham Aliyev, Victorious Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, raised the National Flag in the town.

The Khojavend district covers 1,510 square kilometers and has a population of 12,500, comprising one town, two settlements, and 80 villages.

President Ilham Aliyev was informed about the individual houses in the town that were put into use following major repairs.

Of the 980 individual houses in Khojavend, 133 are unfit for use, while 847 are partially usable. Currently, 55 of the partially usable houses are ready for occupancy, and 792 additional houses are scheduled for repair this year.

In recent days, 50 families (194 people) returned to Khojavend town. Since September 2025, a total of 1,485 people (355 families) have returned to five residential areas in the district: 50 families (194 people) to Khojavend town, 142 families (604 people) to Girmizi Bazar settlement, 85 families (360 people) to Sos village, 58 families (233 people) to Hadrut settlement, and 20 families (94 people) to Khojavend village.

Later, President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, and Arzu Aliyeva visited the home of Ilgar Hasanov, who recently relocated to Khojavend town, and held a conversation.

