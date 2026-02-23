President Aliyev designates bodies for UN Cybercrime Convention

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev has signed the law ratifying the United Nations (UN) Convention against Cybercrime, along with the country's relevant declarations and reservations.



Under the law, the State Security Service of Azerbaijan (SSS) will serve as the competent authority responsible for receiving, executing, or forwarding requests for mutual legal assistance related to cybercrimes within the framework of the Convention, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The Ministry of Justice of Azerbaijan will be responsible for sending and receiving requests concerning extradition or provisional arrest.

Azerbaijan played an active role in shaping the final draft of the Convention through a delegation that included representatives of the State Security Service, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Special Communication and Information Security State Service, and other relevant government bodies. Their constructive and principled positions contributed to the formulation of the Convention’s final text.

The Convention was adopted by the UN General Assembly on December 24, 2024, establishing the first legally binding international framework to combat cybercrime.

News.Az