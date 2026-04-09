President Aliyev, Lithuanian PM discuss expanded cooperation in Baku - PHOTO

The meeting underscored expectations that the Lithuanian prime minister’s visit would contribute positively to strengthening ties between Azerbaijan and Lithuania, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

During the talks, both sides highlighted strong potential for expanding cooperation in areas including energy, trade, investment, education, and agriculture. They also stressed the importance of increasing reciprocal visits between official delegations to deepen bilateral engagement.

Lithuania reaffirmed its long-standing positive relations with Azerbaijan and expressed readiness to further develop cooperation across multiple sectors.

The Lithuanian prime minister congratulated Azerbaijan on progress in advancing peace with Armenia and highlighted reconstruction efforts in territories affected by past conflict.