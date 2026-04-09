President Aliyev, Lithuanian PM discuss expanded cooperation in Baku - PHOTO
- 09 Apr 2026 12:20
- 09 Apr 2026 12:46
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- Azerbaijan
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Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met Lithuanian Prime Minister Inga Ruginienė in Baku on Thursday to discuss bilateral relations, regional developments, and prospects for future cooperation.
The meeting underscored expectations that the Lithuanian prime minister’s visit would contribute positively to strengthening ties between Azerbaijan and Lithuania, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.
During the talks, both sides highlighted strong potential for expanding cooperation in areas including energy, trade, investment, education, and agriculture. They also stressed the importance of increasing reciprocal visits between official delegations to deepen bilateral engagement.
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Lithuania reaffirmed its long-standing positive relations with Azerbaijan and expressed readiness to further develop cooperation across multiple sectors.
The Lithuanian prime minister congratulated Azerbaijan on progress in advancing peace with Armenia and highlighted reconstruction efforts in territories affected by past conflict.
In response, President Aliyev said Azerbaijan itself initiated efforts to establish peace and economic relations with Armenia in the region.
He noted that nearly 30,000 former internally displaced persons have already returned to their ancestral lands as part of ongoing resettlement programmes.
Aliyev also outlined large-scale reconstruction projects in the liberated territories, including the construction of new cities, villages, and infrastructure networks. However, he stressed that landmine contamination remains a serious obstacle, slowing redevelopment and posing risks to civilians.
According to the president, more than 400 people have been killed or injured in mine explosions since the end of the Second Karabakh War.
The discussions also covered cooperation within international organisations, with Lithuania reaffirming its support for strengthening Azerbaijan–European Union relations.
Both sides also exchanged views on broader regional issues, signalling continued diplomatic engagement and mutual interest in expanding cooperation.