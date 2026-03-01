President Aliyev offers condolences to Iranian counterpart over Khamenei’s death

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of condolences to his Iranian counterpart, Masoud Pezeshkian, following the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in joint US-Israeli strikes.

“The news of the tragic death of Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran, has deeply saddened us,” Aliyev said in his letter, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

“In connection with this heavy loss, we extend our deepest condolences to you, to the family of the deceased, and to the friendly Iranian people, and wish you patience and fortitude,” the head of state said.

Aliyev described Khamenei as a figure who played a vital role in the life of the Iranian state and society, adding that he held a special place in the country’s political and religious life. “His death is a great loss for Iran,” he stressed.

“On this difficult day, we wish peace, stability and security to the friendly and brotherly Iranian people,” the Azerbaijani leader added.

News.Az