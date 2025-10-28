President Aliyev opens first phase of rebuilt Horovlu village in Jabrayil

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev participated in the opening of the first phase of Horovlu village in Jabrayil district on October 28.

Vahid Hajiyev, Special Representative of the President in the Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan districts, briefed President Aliyev on the completed work, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Horovlu, occupied by Armenia in 1993, was liberated by the Azerbaijani Army on October 4, 2020. The village’s reconstruction began with the laying of its foundation by President Aliyev in May 2023. Last October, the President and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva inspected the ongoing construction of individual houses and social facilities.

Spanning 248 hectares, the first phase of Horovlu now includes 334 individual houses with 2 to 5 rooms, equipped with modern utilities including water, electricity, gas, solar panels, and high-speed internet. The houses feature facades adorned with Karabakh carpet patterns, and all intra-village roads have been asphalted.

On 94 hectares of land, the first phase also saw the completion of a 624-seat school, a 220-seat nursery-kindergarten, a two-story administrative building, a market complex, multi-functional catering facilities, a medical center, and a sports and health center.

Historically used kahrizes - Asgar, Shighi, Orta, Gulgasim, and Khalifa - which were dismantled during the occupation, have been restored. Part of the village’s water supply will be sourced from these kahrizes.

President Aliyev inspected the nursery-kindergarten, which features a canteen, play and music rooms, and administrative, computer, and methodological rooms. Outdoor areas were designed for a range of activities for children.

The President also toured the modern secondary school, which includes 26 classrooms; specialized rooms for chemistry, physics, biology, informatics, music, art, and military training; four laboratories; a library; a 180-seat assembly hall; an indoor sports hall; a canteen; and an open sports ground.

A 4.4-hectare park complex has been constructed, featuring a children’s play area, sports field, basketball court, table games zone, gazebos, and walking paths connecting Flag Square to the market complex. Landscaping incorporates olive, plane, and elder trees, along with natural stones, while four buildings destroyed during the occupation have been preserved as historical evidence.

The two-story administrative building houses a modern situation center employing a Geographic Information System (GIS) for efficient village management. The platform integrates the master plan, buildings, roads, and utilities, enabling real-time monitoring, decision-making, and 3D visualization.

After reviewing the facilities, President Aliyev met with residents moving to Horovlu and handed over the keys to their new homes.

News.Az