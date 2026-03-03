President Aliyev: Our renewable energy plans are based on signed contracts

+ ↺ − 16 px

“We need to work jointly on energy cables, including the energy cable stretching from Azerbaijan to Europe across the Black Sea, and the energy cable from Central Asia to Azerbaijan,” President Ilham Aliyev said in Baku on Tuesday during his speech at the 12th Ministerial Meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council and the 4th Ministerial Meeting of the Green Energy Advisory Council, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

“If we look forward to when all these projects are materialized, we will see that they will be very sustainable and, I would say, existential for many countries' energy corridors. Our renewable plans are based on contracts that have already been signed,” the head of state noted.

News.Az