Yandex metrika counter

President Aliyev praises bilateral cooperation with Romania

  • Politics
  • Share
President Aliyev praises bilateral cooperation with Romania
Photo: AZERTAC

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Romanian President Nicușor Dan on the occasion of Romania’s national holiday, highlighting the importance of friendship and cooperation between the two countries, News.Az reports, citing the presidential website.

“We attach great importance to the development of friendship and cooperation with Romania, our friend and partner,” President Aliyev said.

The head of state expressed satisfaction with the expansion of the Azerbaijan–Romania bilateral cooperation agenda, noting that it rests on strong traditions and solid foundations. He said joint activities between the two countries are gaining new substance in the trade, economic, and energy spheres — particularly green energy — as well as in cultural, humanitarian, and other areas, all while their strategic partnership continues to strengthen.

“I am confident that the traditional friendly relations between our countries and our productive cooperation, both bilaterally and multilaterally, will continue to expand through our joint efforts in the interests of our peoples, and that our strategic partnership will further deepen,” President Aliyev added.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      