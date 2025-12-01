President Aliyev praises bilateral cooperation with Romania

“We attach great importance to the development of friendship and cooperation with Romania, our friend and partner,” President Aliyev said.

The head of state expressed satisfaction with the expansion of the Azerbaijan–Romania bilateral cooperation agenda, noting that it rests on strong traditions and solid foundations. He said joint activities between the two countries are gaining new substance in the trade, economic, and energy spheres — particularly green energy — as well as in cultural, humanitarian, and other areas, all while their strategic partnership continues to strengthen.

“I am confident that the traditional friendly relations between our countries and our productive cooperation, both bilaterally and multilaterally, will continue to expand through our joint efforts in the interests of our peoples, and that our strategic partnership will further deepen,” President Aliyev added.