President Aliyev presents "Karabakh before and after occupation" book to Charles Michel

Following the expanded meeting on July 18, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and President of the European Council Charles Michel held a joint press conference.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the European Council Charles Michel first made press statements. Then the presidents answered questions from the media.

Following the press conference, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev presented a book "Karabakh before and after occupation" to President of the European Council Charles Michel.


