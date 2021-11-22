Yandex metrika counter

President Aliyev receives credentials of newly appointed ambassadors of several countries (PHOTO)

On November 22, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received the credentials of newly appointed ambassadors of Nigeria, Uganda, and Finland to Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev received the credentials of newly appointed Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to Azerbaijan Yakubu Santuraki Suleiman.

The head of state also received the credentials of the newly appointed Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Uganda to Azerbaijan Muhammad Tezikuba Kisambira.

Moreover, President Ilham Aliyev received the credentials of the newly appointed Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Finland to Azerbaijan Kirsti Narinen.

News.Az 

