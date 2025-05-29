President Aliyev receives member of U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev received Steve Daines, a member of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee, on May 29.

Senator Daines first conveyed his congratulations to President Ilham Aliyev on Azerbaijan's Independence Day, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

He expressed his belief in the significant potential for further strengthening the friendship and partnership between the United States and Azerbaijan. Highlighting that Azerbaijani soldiers served shoulder-to-shoulder with US troops in Afghanistan, and recalling that Azerbaijani peacekeepers responsible for security at Kabul Airport were among the last military personnel to depart the country, Senator Daines emphasized the vital role Azerbaijani soldiers played in evacuating both civilian and military personnel. He conveyed his special appreciation for their contribution.

The senator stated that throughout his career, he has prioritized the development of relationships between the United States and both Azerbaijan and other Central Asian nations, noting the considerable opportunities for expanding these ties. He stressed the importance of increasing the frequency of visits by U.S. Senate representatives to Azerbaijan and the Central Asian region.

The head of state expressed his gratitude for the Independence Day congratulations and emphasized the high value placed on the congratulatory letter from U.S. President Donald Trump. President Ilham Aliyev noted that the letter highlighted the substantial opportunities for further developing security, energy, and economic ties between Azerbaijan and the United States. The President also acknowledged and appreciated the attention given to fostering relations with Azerbaijan during President Trump's first term.

The meeting underlined that due to its developed transport infrastructure and political relations with regional countries, Azerbaijan has become one of the key logistics hubs in the Eurasian region and plays a vital role in the development of the Middle Corridor.

The discussion also covered other topics of mutual interest.

Senator Steve Daines presented President Ilham Aliyev with a keepsake at the conclusion of the meeting.

News.Az