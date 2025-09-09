President Aliyev says Azerbaijan-China visa-free regime ‘clear example’ of close partnership

+ ↺ − 16 px

The lifting of the reciprocal visa regime are clear examples of the close partnership and friendly relations between Azerbaijan and China, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the participants of the 13th Meeting of CICA Think Tank Forum themed “Resonance of Development and Security: Regional Cooperation and Governance in the Institutional Transformation of CICA.”

“My productive state and working visits to China this year, the signing of numerous documents - most notably two agreements on strategic partnership - and the lifting of the reciprocal visa regime are clear examples of the close partnership and friendly relations between Azerbaijan and China,” the president said, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

“It is a pleasure that this forum, being held outside China for the first time, is taking place here in Azerbaijan,” the head of state emphasized.

The Azerbaijani leader also underscored the vital role of think tanks in the modern world.

“In the modern world, think tanks play a vital role in the development of states and societies. Their research across various fields provides a crucial foundation for addressing global challenges - from security and economic issues to technological and environmental concerns,” he said.

“Thus, think tanks contribute to more effective and well-informed decision-making at both the national and international levels. In this regard, cooperation among think tanks from CICA member states creates favorable prospects for strengthening mutual understanding between countries and peoples, as well as for deepening regional integration,” the head of state added.

