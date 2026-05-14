Iran’s Araghchi accuses UAE of abetting Israel after Netanyahu visit revealed

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Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has accused the United Arab Emirates of abetting Israel against Iran, describing reported meetings between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and UAE officials during the US-Israeli strikes on Iran as “unforgivable”.

The top diplomat made the remarks in a post on X on Wednesday after Netanyahu disclosed a visit to the UAE following the launch of what Iran calls unprovoked aggression on 28 February, News.Az reports, citing Iran’s English-language Press TV.

According to Netanyahu’s office, the Israeli prime minister met UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan during the trip.

“Netanyahu has now publicly revealed what Iran’s security services long ago conveyed to our leadership,” Araghchi wrote.

“Enmity with the great people of Iran is a foolish gamble. Collusion with Israel in doing so is unforgivable,” he added. “Those colluding with Israel to sow division will be held to account.”

A source familiar with the meeting between Netanyahu and Al Nahyan told Reuters that the two met on 26 March in the city of Al Ain in the emirate of Abu Dhabi, near the Omani border. According to the source, the meeting lasted several hours, Press TV said, adding that the disclosures came amid growing reports of what it described as Israeli-Emirati coordination during the strikes.

The broadcaster also said that the United States and Israel made extensive use of American military bases, personnel, and equipment stationed in Persian Gulf coastal states, including the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia, as well as Jordan, to carry out attacks against Iran.

News.Az