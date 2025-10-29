Yandex metrika counter

President Aliyev sends Republic Day greetings to Türkiye - PHOTO

  • Politics
  • Share
President Aliyev sends Republic Day greetings to Türkiye - PHOTO
Photo: AZERTAC

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev has shared a post on his social media accounts on the occasion of the Republic Day of Türkiye, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The post reads: “29 October TÜRKİYE. Republic Day.”

News about - President Aliyev sends Republic Day greetings to Türkiye - PHOTO

News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      