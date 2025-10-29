The post reads: “29 October TÜRKİYE. Republic Day.”
President Aliyev sends Republic Day greetings to Türkiye - PHOTO
Photo: AZERTAC
Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev has shared a post on his social media accounts on the occasion of the Republic Day of Türkiye, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.
