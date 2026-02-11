President Aliyev shares video of meeting with U.S. VP Vance - VIDEO

President Aliyev shares video of meeting with U.S. VP Vance - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Ilham Aliyev has shared a video highlighting his meeting with U.S. Vice President James David Vance, who is currently on an official visit to Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

Prezident İlham Əliyevin Azərbaycanda rəsmi səfərdə olan Amerika Birləşmiş Ştatlarının Vitse-prezidenti ilə görüşü (10.02.2026) pic.twitter.com/gMD3MPBpzd — İlham Əliyev (@azpresident) February 11, 2026

The footage was published on the President’s official social media accounts on February 11.

News.Az