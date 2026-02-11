Yandex metrika counter

President Aliyev shares video of meeting with U.S. VP Vance - VIDEO

President Aliyev shares video of meeting with U.S. VP Vance - VIDEO
President Ilham Aliyev has shared a video highlighting his meeting with U.S. Vice President James David Vance, who is currently on an official visit to Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

The footage was published on the President’s official social media accounts on February 11.


