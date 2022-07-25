President Aliyev: State policy enhances international reputation of Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The policy of the Azerbaijani state enhances the country’s international reputation, President Ilham Aliyev as he received heads of executive authority appointed to Goygol, Lerik and Masalli districts, News.Az reports.

“Today, Azerbaijani society shows solidarity. Azerbaijani society supports the processes taking place in the country, supports our foreign and domestic policy. Because our policy is aimed at improving the well-being of the Azerbaijani people. Our policy enhances the international reputation of our country. As a result of our policy, Azerbaijan has put an end to Armenia’s occupation policy by military and then political means. We have liberated our ancestral lands, we have restored historical justice and national pride,” the head of state said.

“We are building a healthy society and it is possible to say that we have been successful in that,” President Aliyev added.

News.Az