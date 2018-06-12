President Aliyev: TANAP is victory of Azerbaijan-Turkey brotherhood

+ ↺ − 16 px

The launch of the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) is a manifestation and victory of Azerbaijan-Turkey brotherhood, said Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

The president made the remarks addressing the opening ceremony of TANAP in Turkey’s Eskisehir city June 12, APA’s Turkey correspondent reported.

President Aliyev noted that Azerbaijan rejoices at successes gained by Turkey under the leadership of Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“At this time, Turkey defines the world’s agenda. Turkey’s power is our power. Today, it is difficult to find countries that support each other as Azerbaijan and Turkey,” the head of state said, adding. “We are writing the energy history of the 21st century. This is a project of cooperation and stability. The implementation of such enormous project as TANAP became possible thanks to the joint political will of the Turkish and Azerbaijani leaders.”

News.Az

