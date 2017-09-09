President Aliyev views Azerbaijani, Kazakh booths at EXPO 2017 - PHOTOS

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has viewed the national booths of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan at EXPO 2017 international exhibition in Astana.

Chairman of Board of EXPO 2017 Astana National Company Akhmetzhan Yessimov informed President Ilham Aliyev about the exhibition, Trend reports.

The exhibition, which opened on June 10, features 115 countries and 22 international organizations. The organization of EXPO 2017 Astana international exhibition in Kazakhstan after the US, France, Germany, Japan, Brazil, Canada, England, Spain and China contributes to development of energy cooperation even further, and exchange of new technologies used in participating countries. The exhibition, which occupies a total area of 174 hectares, features future technologies, innovations in global energy saving, and nuclear energy.

The head of state first viewed Azerbaijan - Land of Energy national booth.

President Ilham Aliyev was informed that Azerbaijan, which is one of the first countries to confirm its participation in EXPO 2017 Astana, has one of the most visited booths. More than one million people visited the Azerbaijani national booth at the exhibition.

The Azerbaijani booth organized by the Heydar Aliyev Center and the Ministry of Energy was made on the basis of the concept of "Land of Energy - energy from the past to future". On July 9, the National Day of Azerbaijan was organized and the booth was officially presented.

A promotional film highlighting Azerbaijan's history, culture, tourism potential and prestigious international sports competitions hosted by the country is being screened at the booth. The three-part booth's entrance hall design is in the shape of a twisted carpet.

The head of state then viewed Kazakhstan`s national booth – Nur Alem.

The 8-storey Nur Alem, the largest booth of the exhibition, covers a total area of 41.5 square metres. The height of the booth is 100 meters and the diameter is 80 meters.

President Ilham Aliyev signed a guest book of EXPO 2017 Astana international exhibition.

News.Az

News.Az