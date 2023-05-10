President: All our work is based on a commitment to our national and moral values

+ ↺ − 16 px

“All our work is based on a commitment to our national and moral values,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the Azerbaijani nation on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, News.Az reports.

“Today, different trends are observed worldwide, and in different parts of the world, new values are emerging. We build our future on a solid national and spiritual foundation by sticking to traditional values. This is how the younger generation should be brought up, and this is how we are bringing up the younger generation,” the head of state underscored.

