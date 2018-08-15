President allocates funding for construction of highway in Hajigabul region
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order to provide funding for the construction of Hajigabul-Bahramtepe-Minjivan highway in Hajigabul region.
Under the presidential Order, the Azerbaijan Highway State Agency is allocated 4.7 million manats for the construction of the highway connecting four residential areas with a total population of 15,000 people.
