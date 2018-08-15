Yandex metrika counter

President allocates funding for construction of highway in Hajigabul region

  • Other
  • Share
President allocates funding for construction of highway in Hajigabul region

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order to provide funding for the construction of Hajigabul-Bahramtepe-Minjivan highway in Hajigabul region.

Under the presidential Order, the Azerbaijan Highway State Agency is allocated 4.7 million manats for the construction of the highway connecting four residential areas with a total population of 15,000 people.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      