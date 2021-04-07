President allocates funding for construction of road in Aghjabadi district

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order regarding measures to construct Mingachevir-Station Mingachevir-Bahramtapa (109 km)-Avshar-Salmanbayli-Ashaghi Avshar-Khojavand road in Aghjabadi district.

Under the presidential Order, the Azerbaijan Highway State Agency is allocated 13.6 million manats for the construction of the road connecting four residential areas with a total population of 14,000 people.

