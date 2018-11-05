President approves funding for construction of new school in Aghdam
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order, approving the initial allocation of funds for the construction of a new school in Birinji Yuzbashili village in Aghdam district.
Under the Presidential Order, the Ministry of Education is allocated one million manats for the construction of the 132-seat school in the village.
