President: Azerbaijan is planning to export green hydrogen

“We are planning to export green hydrogen,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the opening ceremony of the 10th Global Baku Forum themed “The World of Today: Challenges and Hopes”, News.Az reports.

“International Finance Corporation already approved the final assessment of our offshore wind potential in the Caspian Sea, which is 157 gigawatts, not to mention about 40 onshore. So, this is the future for the world energy, this is the future for Azerbaijan. Energy transition here is developing very rapidly,” the head of state underlined.

