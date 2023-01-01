President: Azerbaijan's renewable energy sources are of great importance to the world

+ ↺ − 16 px

“There have been many significant developments in the energy sector this year. In mid-2022, the Memorandum on Strategic Partnership in the field of Energy was signed between Azerbaijan and the European Union, which is already being implemented. Azerbaijan is increasing its natural gas exports to global markets,” President Ilham Aliyev said in his address on the occasion of the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis and the New Year.

“On December 17, we launched yet another new megaproject. An electricity cable under the Black Sea will allow Azerbaijan to play a more significant role in this area. Azerbaijan will become the primary supplier of electricity, which will be green energy. I have said several times that Karabakh and East Zangezur should become a green energy zone. We are already achieving this and will continue in the same vein. Azerbaijan's primary renewable energy sources are of great importance to our country and the world. I have recently announced that the potential of Azerbaijan’s proven renewable energy sources is 184,000MW. 157,000MW of this volume is located in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea,” the head of state emphasized.

“This will make our country an indispensable partner in the energy sector,” the President of Azerbaijan added.

News.Az