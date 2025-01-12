President Biden presented Pope Francis with the Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian honor in the United States
US President Joe Biden, left, shakes hands with Pope Francis at the Vatican
US President Joe Biden conferred the Presidential Medal of Freedom with Distinction, the nation’s highest civilian honor, on Pope Francis during a conversation on Saturday, according to the White House, News.Az citing the Reuters.
It was the first time during his four years in office that Biden awarded the medal "with distinction," it said.
Biden, 82, leaves office on January 20. To oversee the federal response to the fires in California, he canceled a trip to Rome this week, where he was due to meet Francis in person.
A lifelong Catholic who has met the pope several times, Biden told reporters on Friday that he was disappointed to cancel the trip, but felt it was more important to stay in Washington.
The Presidential Medal of Freedom is presented individuals who have made exemplary contributions to the prosperity, values, or security of the US, world peace, or other significant societal, public or private endeavors.
