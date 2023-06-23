President: Having favorable positions along border with Armenia gives us a strategic edge

+ ↺ − 16 px

“We have favorable positions along the border with Armenia. We are strengthening our positions there. Being on strategic heights gives us a strategic edge,” said President of Azerbaijan, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev as he addressed a ceremony to present the battle flag to one of the commando military units of the Ministry of Defense, News.az reports.

“We have greatly strengthened our army in the last two and a half years. If Armenia and its foreign relatives do not understand all these factors, then they will only have themselves to blame,” the head of state added.

News.Az