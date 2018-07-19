President holds his first meeting in France

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with the Executive Chairman of the French Institute of International Relations Thierry De Montbrial.

According to Oxu.Az, Thierry de Montbrial recalled the meetings held with Heydar Aliyev in France and Azerbaijan, and with Ilham Aliyev in France.

During the conversation, the sides exchanged views on bilateral relations between France and Azerbaijan, international and regional issues, and the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

News.Az

