President: I hope ACRE will adequately assess fact of occupation of Azerbaijani lands

The Baku Summit of the Alliance of Conservatives and Reformists in Europe (ACRE) kicked off on June 9.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev addressed a message to the participants of the summit.

The president’s message was read out by Ali Hasanov, Azerbaijani president's assistant for public and political affairs, APA reports.

The Alliance of Conservatives and Reformists in Europe has in a relatively short time turned into a reputable organization, President Aliyev said in his message.

The head of state noted that the values declared by the Alliance such as freedom and democracy have an important place in the modern life of the Azerbaijani people.

"It is noteworthy that today's summit coincided with the period when the 100th anniversary of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, the first parliamentary republic in the Muslim world, where women were granted the voting right before in most of the Western states, is widely celebrated," said the head of state.

Ilham Aliyev emphasized that the projects being implemented by Azerbaijan make a significant contribution to ensuring Europe’s energy security.

“The Southern Gas Corridor will open up new opportunities for achieving success in this area,” the president said in his letter.

He noted that Azerbaijan supports the development of humanitarian relations, participates in addressing global problems.

In his letter, President Aliyev also touched upon the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

“Unfortunately, the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict that began 30 years ago continues to be the most serious obstacle to the development of Azerbaijan and the region as a whole. Armenia occupied 20 percent of our territories, more than one million people became internally displaced. Despite the fact that international organizations adopted decisions and resolutions that call for the resolution of the conflict in line with the principle of territorial integrity, effective measures have not yet been taken in this direction,” the head of state said.

President Aliyev said he hopes the Alliance will give an adequate assessment of the fact of the occupation of Azerbaijani lands.

“I believe that this summit will be held in conditions of high efficiency, serve the development of democracy and the restoration of peace,” the Azerbaijani president added.

News.Az

