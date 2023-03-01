President Ilham Aliyev: 2022 was a record year in terms of development of Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan relations

+ ↺ − 16 px

“I think 2022 was a record year in terms of the development of our relations. I have visited Uzbekistan three times. This year begins with your visit. I am sure we will have several meetings this year because there are many issues and topics to be discussed,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he met with his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev, News.az reports.

“Most importantly, all the decisions we make are implemented on time. I actually think they are implemented in a larger volume than we planned. Because just recently, new ideas and new projects were discussed at an event in Tashkent. Industrial cooperation, agriculture and urban development – the process continues in all directions, as indeed it should between brothers,” the head of state emphasized.

News.Az