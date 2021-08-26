President Ilham Aliyev: All the people of Azerbaijan are proud of our martyrs and servicemen

+ ↺ − 16 px

“I have noticed that some foreign media saying that Azerbaijan has liberated seven districts. This is not true. We have liberated seven districts, but at the same time we have also liberated the city of Shusha, we have also liberated Hadrut, we have also liberated 60 percent of Khojavand district, we have liberated the settlement of Sugovushan,” said President Ilham Aliyev during his meeting with the families of martyrs and Karabakh war veterans.

“The strategic importance of these districts is obvious. Everyone can look at the map and see that Azerbaijan has dominant strategic positions – both in the Karabakh region and on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border. Whereas 7 July 1923 was a tragedy for our people, in 2021 we turned this black page. 7 July will go down in history as a great date. Because on 7 July 2021, I signed a decree on the establishment of the Karabakh and East Zangazur economic zones, and historical justice has been restored,” the head of state emphasized.

“Recalling the memory of martyrs again, I must say that you – their relatives – that are proud of them. You are rightly proud of them. All the people of Azerbaijan are proud of our martyrs and servicemen. The memory of our martyrs will live forever in our hearts,” President Ilham Aliyev added.

News.Az

News.Az