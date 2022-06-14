President Ilham Aliyev allocated AZN 1 mln to the Azerbaijan Mini-Football Federation
- 14 Jun 2022 17:14
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 174351
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/president-ilham-aliyev-allocated-azn-1-mln-to-the-azerbaijan-mini-football-federation Copied
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on providing financial support to the Azerbaijan Mini-Football Federation, News.az reports.
According to the order, 1 million manats were allocated to the Azerbaijan Mini-Football Federation.
The Ministry of Finance shall provide funding in the amount specified in Part 1 of this Order, and the Cabinet of Ministers shall resolve the issues arising from this Order.