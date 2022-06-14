Yandex metrika counter

President Ilham Aliyev allocated AZN 1 mln to the Azerbaijan Mini-Football Federation

  • Politics
  • Share
President Ilham Aliyev allocated AZN 1 mln to the Azerbaijan Mini-Football Federation

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on providing financial support to the Azerbaijan Mini-Football Federation, News.az reports.

According to the order, 1 million manats were allocated to the Azerbaijan Mini-Football Federation.

The Ministry of Finance shall provide funding in the amount specified in Part 1 of this Order, and the Cabinet of Ministers shall resolve the issues arising from this Order.



News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      