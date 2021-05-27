President Ilham Aliyev allocates additional funds for installation of modular educational facilities in Azerbaijan
- 27 May 2021 15:09
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 161564
- Noncategory
- Share https://news.az/news/president-ilham-aliyev-allocates-additional-funds-for-installation-of-modular-educational-facilities-in-azerbaijan Copied
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order regarding measures to continue the installation of modular educational facilities in the country.
Under the presidential Order, the Ministry of Education is allocated 10,000,000 manats for continuing the installation of modular educational facilities in the country.