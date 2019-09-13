Yandex metrika counter

President Ilham Aliyev allocates additional funds to eliminate consequences of earthquake in Shamakhi district

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order on measures to continue elimination of the consequences of the earthquake in Shamakhi district, AzerTag reports.

Under the presidential Order, the Shamakhi District Executive Authority is allocated 2 million manats to tackle the damage caused to residential buildings by the earthquake in Shamakhi district.

News.Az


honor Patriotic War martyrs

