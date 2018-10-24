President Ilham Aliyev allocates AZN 13.3m for construction of road in Dashkasan

President Ilham Aliyev allocates AZN 13.3m for construction of road in Dashkasan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order providing funding for the construction of Dashkasan-Amirvar-Gabagtapa road in Dashkasan district.

Under the Presidential Order, the Azerbaijan Highway State Agency is allocated 13.3 million manats for the construction of the road connecting nine residential areas with a total population of 3,000 people.

News.Az

News.Az