President Ilham Aliyev allocates AZN 13.3m for construction of road in Dashkasan
- 24 Oct 2018 18:52
- Economics
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order providing funding for the construction of Dashkasan-Amirvar-Gabagtapa road in Dashkasan district.
Under the Presidential Order, the Azerbaijan Highway State Agency is allocated 13.3 million manats for the construction of the road connecting nine residential areas with a total population of 3,000 people.
News.Az