President Ilham Aliyev allocates AZN 4 mln to Youth Foundation

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on additional measures to support the activities of the Youth Foundation, APA reports.

According to the decree, AZN 4 mln has been allocated by the Presidential Reserve Fund envisaged in 2019 state budget to the Youth Foundation under the President of Azerbaijan in order to create and maintain representative offices of the Youth Development and Career Center at the Heydar Aliyev Centers operating in cities and regions of the country.

News.Az