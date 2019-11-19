President Ilham Aliyev allocates AZN 5m for renovation of road in Aghsu

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order regarding measures to renovate Aghsu-Kurdamir-Bahramtapa (53 kilometers)-Zardab road in Aghsu district.

Under the presidential Order, the Azerbaijan Highway State Agency is allocated 5 million manats for the renovation of the road connecting 24 residential areas with a total population of 35,000 people.

