President Ilham Aliyev allocates funding for construction of road in Ujar

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order regarding measures to construct Ujar-Alpout-Lak-Gazyan-Garabork road in Ujar district, AZERTAC reports.

Under the presidential Order, the Azerbaijan Highway State Agency is allocated 9.7m manats for the construction of the road connecting five residential areas with a total population of 36,000 people.

