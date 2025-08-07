President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan are expected to sign a Joint Declaration in Washington

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Joint Declaration Expected to Be Signed Following Washington Meeting Between President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, News.Az reports citing Trend.

The document will be signed in the presence of U.S. President Donald Trump as a witness.

As is known, Azerbaijan had set forth two main conditions for signing a peace treaty with Armenia. The first condition is a joint appeal to the OSCE for the formal dissolution of the Minsk Group. The second condition concerns amending Armenia’s Constitution to eliminate territorial claims against Azerbaijan.

The Joint Declaration to be signed by the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia confirms that both countries will jointly appeal to the OSCE Secretary General for the dissolution of the Minsk Group.

Additionally, the declaration recognizes the necessity of taking further steps to sign and ratify the interstate Agreement on the Establishment of Peace and Diplomatic Relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, following the paraphrasing of the treaty text. This means that one of the key demands for the final peace agreement — the amendment of Armenia’s Constitution — is acknowledged as necessary.

Following the Patriotic War, President Ilham Aliyev repeatedly emphasized that Azerbaijan must be ensured unimpeded land access to Nakhchivan. This demand by the Azerbaijani head of state has also been accepted by Armenia.

The upcoming Joint Declaration confirms the establishment of unimpeded movement between the main part of Azerbaijan and Nakhchivan — effectively marking the realization of the Zangezur Corridor.

