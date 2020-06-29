Yandex metrika counter

President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva views restoration and conservation works in Icherisheher

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva have viewed the restoration and conservation works carried out in a part of Icherisheher State Historical and Architectural Reserve.

The restoration and conservation works were carried out on the initiative of first lady Mehriban Aliyeva and with support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.


News.Az 

honor Patriotic War martyrs

