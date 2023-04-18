President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visits Salyan district

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have visited the Salyan district, News.Az reports.

The head of state and the First Lady visited a statue of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev in the city of Salyan.

President Ilham Aliyev and Mehriban Aliyeva paid tribute to National Leader Heydar Aliyev, and laid flowers at the statue.

The head of state and the first lady viewed the conditions created after overhaul at the 80-bed Maternity Home and Children’s Polyclinic of the Salyan District Central Hospital.

President Ilham Aliyev then attended the opening of the Salyan Digital Management Center owned by “Azerishig” OJSC.

News.Az